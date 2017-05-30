Welcome to WrestlingINC.com's live coverage of WWE Talking Smack exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following '205 Live' at 10:45 PM EST. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comment section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

Renee Young welcomes us to another addition of Talking Smack with Shane McMahon. They reflect on the historic night on SmackDown after his big announcement. Renee turns to Randy Orton's comments from earlier tonight and Shane mentions that Randy is putting a great deal of pressure on himself, but Orton is a pressure cooker and should be ready when he faces Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank from his hometown of St. Louis.

Young brings up how the women of SmackDown will be facing off in the first ever Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. As all of the women competing in the match enter the room, Shane asks James Ellsworth to leave since this is so historic, and everyone is happy to see him go. Becky says history making is what they do, and Natalya says if Becky would've let the bell ring tonight then we wouldn't need the MITB Ladder Match.

All of the women start yelling at each other before Shane gets their attention. Shane asks Natalya if she's afraid of heights at all, and she says he's insulting her intelligence because she's the best there is, was and ever will be. He reminds her and everyone else that they've never climbed the ladder before and been up that high.

Carmella says anyone in her position would be mad to be in the match because she's pinned the champ twice, and Charlotte asks if Carmella actually considers herself a threat at all. Carmella brushes her off and everyone goes after Charlotte before fighting again.

Shane asks Tamina if she's nervous about the ladders, and Renee brings up how ladders have impacted Edge's career. Tamina says they deserve to have this match, and she knows damn well she's not afraid of heights. Becky says they have been climbing ladders and challenges forever and will steal the show when she earns the MITB briefcase. Renee asks if they've considered how they would use the briefcase advantage, and Natalya says she just can't wait to win to show everyone she's the best because she deserves it more that anyone.

Charlotte says when she wins she will become the first Triple Crown winner and fumbles her words before Natalya tells her this isn't Raw any more. Shane says the Women's Division has been on fire and they have all earned this reward for giving everything they have out in the ring. He tells them that a lot of the guys haven't been in a ladder match either, and it is a very difficult and physical match. Shane wishes them luck and says be safe before they say goodbye.

Renee Young hypes the Women's MITB match and says that ladder matches are one of the things she hates watching the most because of the physicality. Shane says that having been in one, it's extremely taxing on your body. Renee asks why he made this decision, and Shane says they should have every single opportunity the guys have.

She then brings up the SmackDown Tag Team Title Match coming up at Money in the Bank between The Usos and challengers The New Day, who made their SmackDown Live debut tonight. Renee wants a prediction but Shane as always is slow to give one. She says he'll probably have one after the match.

Our next guest is Dolph Ziggler, who says this was a great night after beating AJ Styles in front of his home crowd. Shane says that Ziggler is one of the premier performers in the WWE, when he wants to be. Ziggler doesn't seem to like that, but Shane says tonight was one of those premier performances. Ziggler says he hates to agree with him but maybe Shane is right, and tonight he had his eyes on the prize. He welcomes AJ and is happy he's here because he loves the competition. When he heard his music play it let him know that he actually beat Styles.

Dolph says it was nice to stick it to AJ's fans tonight, but if we listen to the crowd from his cash-in, he was the same jerk who was losing all the time and finally took the opportunity. We go to footage of his championship win in 2013 the night after WrestleMania, and Dolph says when you wanna be the best and you know it, then you deliver.

Shane brings up the women and their ladder match coming up, and he asks what Ziggler is most afraid of. He said he's afraid of heights, and when everyone is pulling each other down and kicking each other in the face, you're never the same. Dolph says he still remembers every ladder match he's ever been in because he has pains and moments that will always remain with him. He can't wait to be at the top of the game with the best and come out on top. That said, being on the ladder sucks, and getting cracked with a ladder can throw you off your game.

Ziggler says he knows that when he's focused, he's the best in the business. He brings up Shinsuke and how the crowd will be behind him, but he wants it and is sick of saying he wants it, he's gonna get it. Renee wants to know if he has his focus on Nakamura and he admits she's right, but that he has to be firing on all cylinders since he hasn't been winning a lot of matches. But before he won the contract last time, he wasn't winning a lot of matches either. He knew that if he focused and put his mind on the title, that he would reach the top.

Dolph asks who Renee asks going into the match, reminding her Ambrose is on Raw. Renee chooses Ziggler, especially since he's asking. He thanks her for the backhanded compliment, and says that he knows he has to deliver. She asks about the chip on his shoulder, and he says he laid the groundwork for the house that AJ Stlyes built, but tonight he was the better guy. And that is all it takes to win the contract and steal the spotlight. Renee thanks him for joining, and Dolph says his mom will be very happy with tonight.

Shane looks really impressed with Dolph's promo, saying "that's the Dolph Ziggler." He tells Renee that he's way more intense than a few weeks ago, and you have to fire on all cylinders to be the best. At the same time, all of his opponents in the MITB match are so impressive, and they're excited for all of the different styles in the ladder match. Renee tells us that next week, Shinsuke Nakamura will face United States Champion Kevin Owens for the first time. Shane refuses to give a prediction, but predicts that they'll be here on Talking Smack to recap the action as Renee signs us off!

