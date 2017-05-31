Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.
* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated Danny Burch (Martin Stone). Dunne cut a promo after the match and ran down Tyler Bate
* Cezar Bononi defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas with a roll-up out of nowhere. Thea Trinidad was brought to ringside to watch Almas from the crowd
* Roderick Strong and Kassius Ohno defeated Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe after No Way Jose returned to help fight off the triple team from SAnitY. Nikki Cross was not there
There will also be a Bobby Roode celebration that was not taped in front of the live crowd.
