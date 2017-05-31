Source: Conversation With The Big Guy

Recently on Conversation With The Big Guy, independent professional wrestler and professional wrestling podcaster Ryback Reeves talked about Dan Hinkles offering CM Punk $1 million to return to the squared circle for 5 Star Wrestling, SmackDown Live broadcasting live during commercial breaks, and whether a WWE return is on the horizon.

With respect to Hinkles' $1 million offer to Punk, without naming names, Ryback suggested that Hinkles is the worst independent professional wrestling promoter he has encountered thus far in 'The Big Guy''s current run on the indies.

"He just comes off like he says one thing and then says another thing. And then, like, out of all the promoters we've dealt with, he has been by far the worst." Ryback said, "he showed up to one of the events in England when I was there, just like harassing me, essentially. I treated him beyond well for that, but if there was ever a delusional human being, he was one of them."

Apparently, the unnamed promoter initially told Ryback he would be working only one match and then said he would be working three or four matches for the same compensation and 'Big Hungry' bowed out.

"We paid back the deposit. We said, 'we can't work for you' because he essentially, I think, the agreement was for one match and then he said, 'no, you have to wrestle in this tournament, three or four matches.' Is that right? And just, like, no! And, like, just going back on his word and saying, 'it was the biggest tournament in Scotland' and 'we've got a video game. We want to sign you to a huge contract.' There is no [video game]. It's a bunch of bulls--t and a guy pretending to be Vince McMahon over in Scotland, essentially."

Specifically on the subject of Hinkles' offer to Punk, Ryback joked that Hinkles was not upfront about how many matches 'The Second City Savior' would be working for that million dollar payday.

"Yeah, he didn't put in there that the contract is for seven years and 34 tournaments! Yeah, I don't know. I think he's just happy. He's probably jerking off that he is getting mentioned on the podcast right now." Ryback added, "sign me up! I want to be his first opponent over there. We can right all the wrongs. My only demand is one million and one dollars."

As for SmackDown Live having a live screen during commercial breaks, Ryback said that the performers do not do anything during the breaks and they will now have to treat commercial breaks as though they are live.

"Guys have to now work the match through a break like it's not a break. So for people out there listening, because [pro] wrestling has been completely exposed now and it's all fake, when a break comes up, we all love this because we don't do s--t during breaks and the crowd suffers greatly." Ryback said, "so now you're going to have to treat it like it's live even though nobody's going to be paying attention to the little goddamn box on the screen."

Ryback explained that the performers take it easy during commercial breaks, so that the television audience does not miss out on important action.

"You don't kill yourself during the break. You're not typically doing superplexes and things you know. You might throw a guy into a barricade and then go taunt the crowd for a minute. You're not doing anything crazy. Do you know what I mean because it's not being shown on television?"

Also, Ryback joked that WWE should have a shot of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in the gorilla position during commercial breaks.

"I think they should cut out to a small box of Vince in gorilla. Do you know how many people would watch Vince just tweeting on his phone or just f--king sitting there eating a protein bar or having a shake? I wouldn't go to the bathroom. That's what they should f--king do, a shot of gorilla during the f--king break! That's what I want to see."

When asked whether he has any plans of returning to WWE any time soon, Ryback responded in the negative.

"True story. I got two phone calls today from Boca Raton, Florida. Boca Raton? I was at home doing something on one of them and I was at the gym on the other. And I forget what it was for. What was it for? I don't know what it's for. I think it was just some promotional thing, but in my head, I picture Vince in his Boca Raton home because he used to train, he has a house there or something, and he's calling me and I'm like, 'this should be an interesting voicemail' and it's not and I pick it up on the second one or the third one or whatever and they called a lot today, and it was some promotional thing for some vacation thing and I was just like, 'Jesus Christ!' No, not any time, not even. I wish them nothing but the best and all performers there. It's just not happening right now."

Check out the podcast here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Conversation With The Big Guy with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

