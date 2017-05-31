- CM Punk appeared on MLB Now yesterday, as seen above. There was no wrestling talk, but Punk discussed brawls in baseball, the Chicago Cubs and more. If the video doesn't work, you can watch it at this link.

John Cena was in Atlanta yesterday, which was also the site of last night's SmackDown Live, filming his upcoming movie, The Pact . The movie is scheduled to be released on April 28th, 2018. As noted, Cena is set to return to WWE on the 4th of July episode of SmackDown Live.

- We mentioned a few months ago that Triple H hit a big social media milestone of 5 million followers on Twitter, which made him the fourth most followed WWE star behind The Rock, John Cena and Randy Orton. This past weekend, Triple H surpassed Orton to become the third most followed WWE star. Below is the top 5:

1. The Rock - 11.3 million

2. John Cena - 9.61 million

3. Triple H - 5.37 million

4. Randy Orton - 5.36 million

5. Sheamus - 4.13 million

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.