WWE issued us the following regarding the first-ever women's Money In The Bank Ladder match taking place at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday, June 18th:

FIRST-EVER WOMEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH TO BE STREAMED LIVE SUNDAY, JUNE 18 ON WWE NETWORK WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced today that the first-ever women's Money In The Bank Ladder match will take place on Sunday, June 18 at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Mo, and streamed live around the world on WWE Network at 8 p.m. ET. The match will feature WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya and Tamina competing for the opportunity to receive a contract to challenge for the WWE SmackDown® Women's Championship anytime within the next year. The match was made official tonight by SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

