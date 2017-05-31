- Randy Orton once again faced WWE Champion Jinder Mahal after last night's WWE SmackDown Live / 205 Live television tapings in the dark match. Orton defeated Mahal via disqualification after The Singh Brothers interfered. After the DQ, Orton RKOd both Singh Brothers and then celebrated.

Jinder Mahal On If He's Been Drug Tested In WWE, Vince McMahon Having Confidence In Him, Working Out
See Also
Jinder Mahal On If He's Been Drug Tested In WWE, Vince McMahon Having Confidence In Him, Working Out

- Through the end of the day, you can save up to 40% off of summer deals at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code needed, just use this link.

- WWE musicians CFO$ posted a tweet asking if Jinder Mahal was the "NEW New Face of America." Kevin Owens responded with a tongue-in-cheek tweet, threatening to block them:


@KCotter10314 and contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles