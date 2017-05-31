- Above is the second preview video for NJPW's upcoming Dominion show, which takes place on June 11 and can be seen on NJPW World (about $9 a month to sign-up). You can see the full card by clicking here.
Non-Tournament Matches
* El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated ACH & Volador Jr.
* KUSHIDA, Ryusuke Taguchi & Juice Robinson defeated BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA
* Bad Luck Fale, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga defeated David Finlay, Hanson & Raymond Rowe
* Yujiro Takahashi & Kenny Omega defeated Gedo & Kazuchika Okada
Tournament Matches (Block A)
* Jushin Thunder Liger defeated Taichi
* TAKA Michinoku defeated Dragon Lee
* Marty Scurll defeated Ricochet
* Will Ospreay defeated Hiromu Takahashi
Here are the standings after night twelve:
Block A
Will Ospreay – 10 (Winner)
Dragon Lee – 8
Ricochet – 8
Taichi – 8
Hiromu Takahashi – 8
Marty Scurll – 8
TAKA Michinoku – 4
Jushin Thunder Liger – 2
Block B
El Desperado 6
Yoshinobu Kanemaru 6
Ryusuke Taguchi 6
ACH 6
Tiger Mask IV 6
Volador Jr. 6
KUSHIDA 6
Bushi 6
- NJPW Announcer, Kevin Kelly, tweeted out a photo of Naito trying to pay for something with his IWGP Intercontinental Championship. The story here has been his complete disrespect towards the title, throwing it at so many things that it's needed to be hammered back into shape on a number of occasions.
Here's @s_d_naito trying to pay with his #IWGP IC title. #LOSINGOBERNABLESdeJAPON pic.twitter.com/WzCkOBKjh1— Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) May 30, 2017
