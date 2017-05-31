- Above is video of The Rock's recent Miami Beach takeover for the Baywatch premiere. Rock's ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia appears at the end of the video and talks about how Seven Bucks Productions is a priority for Rock.
- As seen below, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will be playing fans in Tekken 7 at the Wizard World convention in Philadelphia on Saturday, June 3rd:
GET READY FOR THE NEXT BATTLE! Challenge WWE® Superstar Alexa Bliss™ as she hands out beat downs and copies of #Tekken7 #WWE #BandaiNamco pic.twitter.com/JQgSsjFeHG— Wizard World Gaming (@WizardWorldGame) May 27, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.