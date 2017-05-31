- Above is video of The Rock's recent Miami Beach takeover for the Baywatch premiere. Rock's ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia appears at the end of the video and talks about how Seven Bucks Productions is a priority for Rock.

- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind America's Got Talent and Pretty Little Liars. SmackDown had 71,000 interactions on Twitter with 22,000 unique authors, up from last week's 61,000 interactions and 14,000 authors. SmackDown also had 84,000 Facebook interactions with 57,000 unique authors last night, up from last week's 84,000 interactions and 55,000 authors.

- As seen below, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will be playing fans in Tekken 7 at the Wizard World convention in Philadelphia on Saturday, June 3rd:

GET READY FOR THE NEXT BATTLE! Challenge WWE® Superstar Alexa Bliss™ as she hands out beat downs and copies of #Tekken7 #WWE #BandaiNamco pic.twitter.com/JQgSsjFeHG — Wizard World Gaming (@WizardWorldGame) May 27, 2017

