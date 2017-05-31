The new word "covfefe" has been trending all day today after a now-deleted tweet from President Donald Trump. Trump last night tweeted, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

The internet has been having a field day with the typo (?), and several wrestlers joined in, as seen below:

Or maybe I should just DELETE this ABSURD term #Covfefe. — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 31, 2017

I had a great time tonight facing two very talented covfefe — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) May 31, 2017

"Hulk Hogan, we comin for you covfefe!" — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) May 31, 2017

Remember when every indie wrestler did the covfefe driver. — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) May 31, 2017

