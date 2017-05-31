The new word "covfefe" has been trending all day today after a now-deleted tweet from President Donald Trump. Trump last night tweeted, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."
The internet has been having a field day with the typo (?), and several wrestlers joined in, as seen below:
To be the #covfefe, you gotta beat the #covfefe - WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/8KtxSvNL2b— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 31, 2017
Or maybe I should just DELETE this ABSURD term #Covfefe.— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 31, 2017
I had a great time tonight facing two very talented covfefe— Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) May 31, 2017
"Hulk Hogan, we comin for you covfefe!"— Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) May 31, 2017
"Devon...Get the #covfefe "— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 31, 2017
??????
Remember when every indie wrestler did the covfefe driver.— Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) May 31, 2017
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.