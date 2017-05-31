- Above is slow motion video from this week's WWE RAW cruiserweight tag match, which saw Austin Aries and Jack Gallagher defeat TJP and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.
- Below is a promo for The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose at Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. As noted, the title will change hands on a disqualification in this match.
.@TheDeanAmbrose will have to avoid disqualification vs. @mikethemiz at #ExtremeRules, streaming LIVE THIS SUNDAY at 8e/5p on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/ssMurFTi3H— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2017
