Source: F4WOnline

Brock Lesnar's title defense at the WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9th against the winner of this Sunday night's Fatal Five Way #1 contender's match at Extreme Rules will be a quick program. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the match will not lead to a rematch with Lesnar at the following pay-per-view, SummerSlam, as Lesnar is slated to face Braun Strowman at that event.

We reported earlier this month that Lesnar is scheduled to be appearing on television again starting with the June 12th RAW in Lafayette, LA. His next appearance will at RAW on June 26th at the Staples Centre. Local advertising is promoting a match between Lesnar and Bray Wyatt, which is likely to be a dark match as Lesnar hasn't worked a match on RAW since returning to WWE in 2012.

Lesnar is also advertised for RAW on July 3rd in Phoenix, which is the go-home show for Great Balls of Fire, as well as for the post-Great Balls of Fire episode of RAW on July 10th in Houston.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.