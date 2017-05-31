Source: F4WOnline
Brock Lesnar's title defense at the WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9th against the winner of this Sunday night's Fatal Five Way #1 contender's match at Extreme Rules will be a quick program. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the match will not lead to a rematch with Lesnar at the following pay-per-view, SummerSlam, as Lesnar is slated to face Braun Strowman at that event.
Lesnar is also advertised for RAW on July 3rd in Phoenix, which is the go-home show for Great Balls of Fire, as well as for the post-Great Balls of Fire episode of RAW on July 10th in Houston.
