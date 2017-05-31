- ROH today uploaded the "Women of Honor" match above featuring Jessie Brooks & Tasha Steelz vs Gabby Ortiz & Sumie Sakai.

- ROH also announced today that Stardom High Speed Champion Kris Wolf will make her Women of Honor debut at the fourth-annual Best in the World pay-per-view from the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, MA on Friday, June 23rd.

- Also this week, ROH officially announced Cody Rhodes challenging Christopher Daniels for the ROH championship at Best in the World.

- We noted earlier this week that ROH will start airing in India on DSPORT, the sports channel from Discovery Communications stable. The channel was launched this past February and reaches more than 70 million households in the country. It will premiere in India on June 1st at 5pm.

- FloSlam had the Impact Wrestling One Night Only pay-per-view listed on their Events schedule for July 16th. It apparently was a mistake, as it has since been removed. You can check out the original listing below:

Deepesh Lad and Sophie Richards contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.