- WWE uploaded the full match pitting then-United States Champion Kofi Kingston defending his title against Dean Ambrose at Extreme Rules 2013. The match saw Ambrose defeat Kingston to win the U.S. title.
- Before NXT became another brand, it was a reality show that ran for 5 seasons, with the fifth season lasting over a year. A user tweeted the photo below of the roster - which included Big E, Seth Rollins, Damien Sandow, Hunico,Bo Dallas and Adam Rose - for what was scheduled to be the next season. The reality show format was nixed, and the NXT brand that we know today was born. Big E replied to the photo, writing that it was "an NXT season that never was. Thank the Lord," which prompted a response from Rollins, as seen below:
Yo @WWEBigE, what's going on here? pic.twitter.com/EPeqd8f3Xc— JD/Knux (@MaestroKnux) May 30, 2017
An NXT season that never was. Thank the Lord. https://t.co/9doJk6dO3T— ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) May 30, 2017
Holy crap— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 30, 2017
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.