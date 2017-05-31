- WWE uploaded the full match pitting then-United States Champion Kofi Kingston defending his title against Dean Ambrose at Extreme Rules 2013. The match saw Ambrose defeat Kingston to win the U.S. title.

- WWE will be returning to The Halifax Forum in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada for a RAW live event on Friday, June 4th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at the arena box office or at eTixNow.com.

- Before NXT became another brand, it was a reality show that ran for 5 seasons, with the fifth season lasting over a year. A user tweeted the photo below of the roster - which included Big E, Seth Rollins, Damien Sandow, Hunico,Bo Dallas and Adam Rose - for what was scheduled to be the next season. The reality show format was nixed, and the NXT brand that we know today was born. Big E replied to the photo, writing that it was "an NXT season that never was. Thank the Lord," which prompted a response from Rollins, as seen below:

An NXT season that never was. Thank the Lord. https://t.co/9doJk6dO3T — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) May 30, 2017

Holy crap — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 30, 2017

