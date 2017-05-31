Welcome to WrestlingINC.com's live coverage of 'Lucha Underground' on The El Rey Network. You are all welcome to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section below. Live coverage will begin at 8pm eastern. Just hit REFRESH on your browsers to update the page, when the show begins.

Tonight marks the return of the most original and perhaps most unique wrestling company that's ever been produced. So much so that the series has now become a fixture on Netflix. A bizarro world comic book like tv show, that is produced like a feature film with wrestling as it's backdrop, and the history of Mexican culture and the art of Lucha Libre at it's core. Tonight's show is headlined by an "All Night Long" match with Lucha Underground Champion Johnny Mundo defending his title against The Mack. When we last saw this show. The maniacal Dario Cueto was forced to shut down his own temple because of Rey Mysterio's actions.

Here are two videos below, The first being the mid-season premiere trailer and the next being a highlights package from the mid-season finale to get you caught up.

LUCHA UNDERGROUND MID-SEASON PREMIERE

* Season 3 Episode #20 "All Night Long... Again"

The time has come to return - TO THE TEMPLE!! #LuchaUnderground Mid-Season Premiere MAY 31st 8p ET only on @ElReyNetwork! pic.twitter.com/w4Vrp50ylO — Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) May 25, 2017

