Source: The Weekender

Alexa Bliss spoke with The Weekender on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"It's so much easier to get people to hate you than to like you, and I kind of like to play with that a little bit. Not caring what the fans think and just kind of wanting them to hate me, even though I do kind of care what they think; it's just so fun to portray this mean person, just to see how people react to it. It's a lot of fun."

Rey Mysterio's influence on her outfits:

"Rey Mysterio used to have different outfits as well, and I used to watch Rey growing up; and I thought he was awesome because he had lucha style, which I liked because I was a gymnast. The fact he used to dress up as all kinds of different characters is where I got the idea to do that myself."

Alexa Bliss also discussed her upcoming match with Bayley and always wanting a main roster feud against her.

