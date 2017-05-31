Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE NXT. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

The internet never ceases to amaze me. So many fans and reporters think they know...none of you have a clue. https://t.co/bVtZAahYwT — Tommaso Ciampa (@ProjectCiampa) May 31, 2017

LIVE COVERAGE BEGINS AT 8:00PM EST....

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.