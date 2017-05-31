- UpUpDownDown asked a number of WWE Superstars who they thought would win the WWE Madden Finals between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins. The finals will drop on June 2. Some of the picks were Bayley and Miz going with Seth Rollins, while Samoa Joe and Curtis Axel went with AJ Styles.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is 50% off select T-shirts, there is no code, just click here for the discount. The sale will run until June 1 at 2:59am EST.

- Matt Hardy thanked the WWE for sending a framed Extreme Rules poster featuring Jeff and himself. He also took a few photos of what his arcade looks like:

In a kind gesture from the @WWE, #HouseHardy received a framed copy of the #ExtremeRules poster featuring Nero & I.



Perfect for our arcade! pic.twitter.com/SCQZnzKo5x — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 31, 2017

