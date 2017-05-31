- Above is the updated opening video for WWE NXT.
- In the video below, Dain reacts to the news of next week's match and says no one is safe after what happened with Jose returning this week to help Roderick Strong and Kassius Ohno, especially Jose.
EXCLUSIVE: #SAnitY's @KillianDain reacts to the news that he will face the newly returned @WWENoWayJose next week on #WWENXT on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/ksuC1hfmDL— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2017
