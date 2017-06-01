Source: Bailey And Southside
Recently, WWE Superstar AJ Styles was a guest on Rock 100.5's Bailey And Southside in Atlanta, Georgia. Among other things, Styles discussed fellow SmackDown Live performer Shinsuke Nakamura. During the interview, Styles acknowledged that many fans of the genre are looking forward to an eventual Styles versus Nakamura match in a WWE ring. Also, Styles talked about Nakamura's unique presentation and his legit shoot fight credentials.
"Well, I can tell you there [are] a lot of people that want to see Nakamura, Shinsuke Nakamura, and myself in the ring. We've done it before for a different company, but never in the WWE." Styles added, "I think something like that is going to happen. It has to."
"He's a different cat. There's no doubt about it. He's a big Michael Jackson fan and you can see that. His performance, everything he does, he's Michael Jackson, but he's a heck of an athlete. He's an MMA guy, he knows his stuff and he will kick your head off. That's legit. He fought in mixed martial arts, so the guy knows what he's doing, so he's kind of a bad dude despite the fact that his stuff is Michael Jackson and that doesn't come off as very intimidating, but it isn't a laughing matter when he puts that boot up against your face."
Click here to check out the show. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Rock 100.5 with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.
