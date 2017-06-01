Source: Bailey And Southside

Recently, WWE Superstar AJ Styles was a guest on Rock 100.5's Bailey And Southside in Atlanta, Georgia. Among other things, Styles discussed fellow SmackDown Live performer Shinsuke Nakamura. During the interview, Styles acknowledged that many fans of the genre are looking forward to an eventual Styles versus Nakamura match in a WWE ring. Also, Styles talked about Nakamura's unique presentation and his legit shoot fight credentials.

When asked who he is looking forward to facing in a WWE ring, Styles replied that a lot of fans want to see him face Nakamura in WWE and the match is bound to happen.

"Well, I can tell you there [are] a lot of people that want to see Nakamura, Shinsuke Nakamura, and myself in the ring. We've done it before for a different company, but never in the WWE." Styles added, "I think something like that is going to happen. It has to."

According to Styles, Nakamura is unique person and a big Michael Jackson. Moreover, 'The Champ That Runs The Camp' put over Nakamura's legit MMA background, warning that 'The Artist''s flamboyance can fool you.

"He's a different cat. There's no doubt about it. He's a big Michael Jackson fan and you can see that. His performance, everything he does, he's Michael Jackson, but he's a heck of an athlete. He's an MMA guy, he knows his stuff and he will kick your head off. That's legit. He fought in mixed martial arts, so the guy knows what he's doing, so he's kind of a bad dude despite the fact that his stuff is Michael Jackson and that doesn't come off as very intimidating, but it isn't a laughing matter when he puts that boot up against your face."

Click here to check out the show. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Rock 100.5 with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.