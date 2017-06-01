- As seen on last night's WWE NXT, Cezar Bononi picked up an upset win over Andrade "Cien" Almas. In the video above, Cezar talks to Christy St. Cloud after the win and says he's on top of the world as this is what they grind for at the WWE Performance Center. Cezar says he couldn't feel better about the win but he's looking forward to more.

- NXT Women's Champion Asuka defending against Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross in an Elimination Match has been announced for the June 14th NXT episode.

- As seen on last night's NXT, Ember Moon has officially been cleared to return to the ring from her shoulder injury. Ember will face Peyton Royce in a match that apparently airs on June 14th.

