- Above is ROH's latest Women of Honor video featuring Jessie Brooks and Tasha Steelz vs. Gabby Ortiz and Sumie Sakai. This is Ortiz's debut with the promotion and her team got the win with Sakai pinning Steelz.

- Night 13 of NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors tournament has finished with the winner of Block B being decided. Going into the event, all competitors were alive as each were tied at 6 points. In the end, KUSHIDA won the block by defeating Volador Jr. (and winning the head-to-head tiebreaker). KUSHIDA will now take on Will Ospreay in the finals on June 3, which can bee seen on NJPW World (about $9 a month to sign-up) at 4am EST. Here are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* TAKA Michinoku and Taichi defeated Jushin Thunder Liger and Hirai Kawato

* SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi, and EVIL defeated Dragon Lee, Ricochet, and Juice Robinson

* Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Bad Luck Fale defeated David Finlay and War Machine

* Marty Scurll, Yujiro Takahashi, and Kenny Omega defeated Gedo, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada

Tournament Matches (Block B)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated El Desperado

* Ryusuke Taguchi defeated ACH

* BUSHI defeated Tiger Mask

* KUSHIDA defeated Volador Jr.

Here are the final standings:

Block A

- Will Ospreay: (5-2) 10pts. - Winner

– Dragon Lee: (4-3) 8pts.

– Taichi: (4-3) 8pts.

– Hiromu Takahashi: (4-3) 8pts.

– Marty Scurll: (4-3) 8pts.

– Ricochet: (4-3) 8pts.

– TAKA Michinoku: (2-5) 4pts.

– Jushin Liger: (1-6) 2pts.

Block B

– KUSHIDA: (4-3) 8pts. - Winner

– Ryusuke Taguchi: (4-3) 8pts.

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru: (4-3) 8pts.

– BUSHI: (4-3) 8pts.

– Volador Jr: (3-4) 6pts.

– Tiger Mask: (3-4) 6pts.

– Desperado: (3-4) 6pts.

– ACH: (3-4) 6pts.

- Earlier in the week, Christopher Daniels threw out the first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game. He also wore his ROH World Championship while throwing a solid pitch to home plate.

So I did so well throwing the 1st pitch for the @whitesox that I'm now warming up in the bullpen in case of extra innings! pic.twitter.com/2OTNNwflXV — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) May 28, 2017

