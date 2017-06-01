- Above is a preview for tonight's Impact Wrestling on POP as the Road to Slammiversary continues.
- The Impact crew is currently heading back to the United States after taping episodes of TV in Mumbai, India. We have spoiler reports here and here. Below are some crowd shots from day 2 of the tapings, which are the final tapings before Slammiversary:
Thank you! #IMPACTIndia RT @pratyayghSK: Fans at #IMPACTIndia tapings day 2@IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/XfDsdnRTAn— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) June 1, 2017
Raucous crowd in the house #IMPACTIndia pic.twitter.com/sS9qQNKge7— Pratyay Ghosh (@pratyayghSK) May 31, 2017
1 epsiode down, taping of the second about to begin. #IMPACTIndia #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/T2LwZF49E1— Pratyay Ghosh (@pratyayghSK) May 31, 2017
