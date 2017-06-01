- Above is the latest episode of The Question Mark with Impact Wrestling stars talking about their favorite sports team. Wrestlers featured include Trevor Lee, who doesn't like sports, Tyrus, Impact Grand Champion Moose, Brandi Rhodes, Ethan Carter III and others.

James Storm turns 40 years old today while former Knockouts Champion Velvet Sky turns 35.

- As noted, the Impact crew is headed back to the United States after two days of tapings in Mumbai, India. Below are several "First Look" videos with Jeff Jarrett and others, taped before the tapings began on Tuesday.

