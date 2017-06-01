Coming out of this week's Impact Wrestling tapings in India, below are confirmed matches for the July 2nd Slammiversary pay-per-view from Orlando:
GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron vs. Impact World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley
Winner Takes All Title Unification Match
GFW Women's Champion Sienna vs. Impact Knockouts Champion Rosemary
2 of 3 Falls for the Impact X Division Title
Low Ki vs. Sonjay Dutt
Full Metal Mayhem
Angelina Love & Davey Richards vs. Alisha & Eddie Edwards
Strap Match
James Storm vs. Ethan Carter III
Scott Steiner & Josh Mathews vs. Joseph Park & Jeremy Borash
Impact Grand Champion Moose & NFL star DeAngelo Williams vs. Eli Drake & Chris Adonis
