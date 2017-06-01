- Above is behind-the-scenes video from a new Extreme Rules shoot with Nia Jax, Emma, Maryse and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

- As noted, WWE Network has new WWE 24 specials on Bill Goldberg and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle airing soon. The special on Angle will air in July.

- As seen below, James Ellsworth was on the field before Wednesday's Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees MLB game at Oriole Park:

Thanks to the @Orioles and @SimplyAJ10 for having me on the field for Batting Practice tonight pic.twitter.com/Wl8S5NNI2B — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) May 31, 2017

