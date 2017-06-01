Source: ShowBuzz Daily

This week's WWE SmackDown, featuring Money In the Bank hype with Dolph Ziggler defeating AJ Styles in the main event, drew 2.350 million viewers. This is up 1% from last week's 2.328 million viewers for the post-Backlash show.

SmackDown was #3 in viewership on cable for the night, behind Tucker Carlson and Hannity. SmackDown was #1 in the 18-49 demographic.

In comparison, Monday's RAW drew 2.613 million viewers, down from last week's 2.615 million viewers and another new low for 2017. RAW topped SmackDown by 11%.

Below is our 2017 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3rd Episode: 2.596 million viewers

January 10th Episode: 2.533 million viewers

January 17th Episode: 2.652 million viewers

January 24th Episode: 2.556 million viewers

January 31st Episode: 2.817 million viewers

February 7th Episode: 2.627 million viewers

February 14th Episode: 2.626 million viewers

February 21st Episode: 2.792 million viewers

February 28th Episode: 2.566 million viewers

March 7th Episode: 2.738 million viewers

March 14th Episode: 2.628 million viewers

March 21st Episode: 2.647 million viewers

March 28th Episode: 2.698 million viewers

April 4th Episode: 2.885 million viewers

April 11th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

April 18th Episode: 2.544 million viewers

April 25th Episode: 2.493 million viewers

May 2nd Episode: 2.300 million viewers

May 9th Episode: 2.348 million viewers

May 16th Episode: 2.175 million viewers

May 23rd Episode: 2.328 million viewers

May 30th Episode: 2.350 million viewers

June 6th Episode:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.