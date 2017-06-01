- Above is slow motion video from The New Day's return to TV on this week's WWE SmackDown. As noted, they will challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view later this month.
- "Resistance" by Powerflo is the new WWE NXT theme song being used. Below are comments from Triple H and the band:
Always challenge the status quo and get #NXTLoud... @Powerflo_LA's "Resistance" is the sound of @WWENXT's next chapter. #WeAreNXT https://t.co/t0uvv18taX— Triple H (@TripleH) May 31, 2017
This movement knows no boundaries. Excited to announce #Powerflo "Resistance" is an Official Theme of @WWENXT! ? pic.twitter.com/EYfjshGbMN— POWERFLO (@Powerflo_LA) May 31, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.