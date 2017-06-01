Above is video from this week's "Table For 3" on the WWE Network with Jim Cornette, Eric Bischoff and WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes. Regarding pro wrestling then and now, Hayes said today's wrestlers are far better athletes and the others agree with him.

Cornette said the concept in wrestling has changed from the most important thing being to present a believable, simulated conflict that people can buy as a fight, to a performance of awe-inspiring athletic moves. Cornette continued:

"I think the problem becomes they think they're going to do the moves and that's going to get them over, and they put the 'cart before the horse.' Now it's hard for anybody to really work up a good dislike for the heel or hero worship & idolatry for the babyface. I'm really the only person that can actually piss people off pretty naturally and instantly to where they really hate me."

The full "Creative Committee" episode can be seen on the WWE Network at this link. It's worth noting that there wasn't much interaction between Bischoff and Cornette but Hayes did note that this was the first time the two have spoken publicly. They did bond over one thing a few times during the show - their hatred for Vince Russo. Bischoff also mentioned that he was starting to like Cornette after Cornette's comments about being a natural heel, noted above.

