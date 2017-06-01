- Cathy Kelley looks at reactions to the first-ever women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match from stars such as Fit Finlay, Nikki Bella, Mick Foley, WWE Hall of Famers Lita and others in this new WWE Digital video. As noted, it will be Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka battling for the briefcase at the MITB pay-per-view later this month.
- Raul Jimenez, who plays forward for the Benfica soccer team, paid tribute to Sin Cara by wearing one of his masks after scoring the first goal of the team's Portugese Cup win on Sunday. Jimenez hid the mask in his pants for almost an hour before pulling it out after making the goal. The celebration caused Jimenez to get tossed a yellow card warning. He and Cara later had an exchange on Twitter. Below are photos and videos of the moment:
.@Raul_Jimenez9 goool ??!!! Gracias amigo! ?????????? #VivaMexico???? @SLBenfica @WWE @wweespanol @wwe_es pic.twitter.com/031y7Yee0L— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) May 28, 2017
@Raul_Jimenez9 @SinCaraWWE @SLBenfica #GrandeJimenez pic.twitter.com/bRTIrf4LTX— Álvaro Gouveia (@alvaro_gouveiaA) May 31, 2017
@Raul_Jimenez9 @SinCaraWWE @SLBenfica #EPluribusUnum pic.twitter.com/FS4KUOrQmx— Red?? (@CarlosG24094803) May 31, 2017
El mexicano Raúl Jiménez anota un golazo en la final de la Copa Portuguesa y festeja con máscara de luchador. #benficanojamor @SLBenfica | pic.twitter.com/WcOgbrZ5QH— Carlos Quiñones (@sabio28) May 28, 2017
Cuando eres goleador de día y luchador de noche...— Luis Gavi (@Luis_gavi) May 28, 2017
DON RAÚL JIMÉNEZ A LOS @SinCaraWWE ????pic.twitter.com/as78vG3Gox
