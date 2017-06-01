Christopher Daniels spoke to A Music Blog, Yea? (AMBY) about a number of topics. You can see his full comments in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

"Certainly a sense of relief, an idea that a long journey had come to an end. If you'd asked me a year if I would ever get an opportunity to be World Champion again, I probably would have said, 'No.' I concentrated so much on the tag team [division], with Frankie [Kazarian]."

Wrestling at 47 years old:

"I'm sort of proud of it, actually Hulk Hogan once told me – this was maybe four or five years ago – he told me that I should lie about my age. So, I started telling everyone I was seventy-five and that didn't really work out. I feel like people that have watched me and know that I started in 1993, even if I was 18 when I started and you add 24 years to that, you know I'm getting up there and I wasn't 18 when I started wrestling. So, I mean I'm sort of leaning into the idea of my age. I feel like I still performing at a top level and nobody has to slow down, so that I can keep up with them."

Who he'd like to wrestle that he hasn't yet:

"Chris Jericho, I don't think it's going to happen, just because of his schedule. [A] very busy man and when he goes back to the wrestling ring, it's for the WWE and I don't think I'll ever get an opportunity to wrestle for them, but that was a dream of mine to wrestle him. Someone I respected and tried to emulate, the perfect combination of athlete and entertainer was Chris Jericho."

Christopher Daniels also discussed more about comic books and selling vacuums. Again, you can see the full interview in the video above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit A Music Blog, Yea? with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.