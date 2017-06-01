Welcome to WrestlingInc.com's live coverage of 'Impact Wrestling' on Pop TV and The Fight Network in Canada. You are all welcome to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section below. Live coverage will begin at 8pm eastern. The page will be updated with results, tweets and video highlights of the show.

IMPACT WRESTLING

Taped at 'The Impact Zone' in Orlando, Florida

The show opens with a video recap of last week's show, which saw EC3 become the #1 contender to Lashley's Impact World Title, and Josh Mathews revealing 'Big Poppa Pump' Scott Steiner as his tag team partner for Slammiversary.

The 'Barbershop Quartet' are in the ring to start the show. They are decked out in blue with musical instruments in hand. EC3's music hits and he makes his way to the ring. EC3 says that tonight is a night for celebration. The quartet starts a rendition of Carter's 'Trouble Trouble' theme. EC3 cuts them off after a minute or so. Carter calls them his cousins "The hot boys and one girl". After Carter addresses his cousins individually, The quartet then sings "for he's a #1 contender, which nobody can deny". Carter cuts them off again and gloats about having his chance to be Impact champion again at Slammiversary. EC3 then cues for the quartet to sing his fight song. The quartet sings a goodbye song to Bobby Lashley and his world championship reign entitled "Goodbye My Bobby Lashley".

Alberto El Patron's music hits and he makes his way to the ring to disrupt EC3's celebration. Almost immediately following Patron thanks to editing probably, out comes Bruce Prichard with Tyrus, Karen Jarrett and Dutch Mantel. Prichard gets on the mic from the stage area. He announces that Alberto El Patron will defend his GFW title in the main event tonight against Ethan Carter. The winner will earn a shot at Lashley's Impact Heavyweight Title at Slammiversary. Prichard adds at the end, that the match between Alberto and Ethan will be a six sides of steel cage match.

When the show returns from the break. Mathews and Da Pope reset the show and hype tonight's main event. Mathews hypes Impact's shows coming up in India, starting next week.

IMPACT GRAND CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Moose (c) vs. Eli Drake w/Chris Adonis

Special Judges- Bruce Prichard, Dutch Mantel & Scott D'Amore

Round One: Moose starts off the match hot. He takes the fight to Drake and knocks him down with some hard strikes. With two minutes left in the round, Drake turns the tables in the round by clipping Moose's knee. Eli goes to work on his left knee for the remainder of the round. Drake applies a figure four leg lock as time expires in the round.

Round One Scorecard: Prichard, Mantel and D'Amore all score the round 10-9 for Eli Drake. Eli wins the round 30-27.

Round Two: Mathews makes an old Jerry Lawler joke about Dutch Mantel. He says that Dutch has been around so long that the dead sea was only sick when he started..... Drake continues to target Moose's knee at the start of the round. Drake wraps Moose's legs around the ring post and then slams his injured knee against it repeatedly. When it appears that Drake is going to apply the old Bret Hart ringpost figure four, Moose counters and sends Drake into the post. With a minute left in the round, Moose hits a nice looking standing dropkick, it sends Eli crashing to the floor. Moments later, Moose hits a second rope moonsault but is unable to cover Eli, as time expires.

Round Two Scorecard: The on screen graphic for the judges still has them numbered from 1 through 3. Judge 1(Mantel?) scores the round 10-9 for Moose, Judge 2 (D'Amore) scores the round 10-9 in favor of Drake, Judge 3 (Prichard) scores the round 10-9 for Moose. So Moose wins the round 29-28.

Round Three: Drake is ahead in the scorecard 58-56 heading into this final three minute round...... The round starts off as a slugfest. Moose wins the battle and then hits "Go To Hell" on Eli for a near fall. Mathews mocks Bruce Prichard's podcast on commentary..... Eli Drake counters a pump kick into a judo throw suplex for a near fall. With just over a minute left, Eli and Moose go back to trading strikes. Moose lands consecutive forearms and Drake falls to his knees. With 10 seconds to go, Chris Adonis grabs the bottom leg of Moose as he is setting up for his finisher. When Moose breaks free, Drake hits his finisher but time runs out on the round.

Round Three Scorecard: Jugge 1 scores the round 10-9 for Drake. Judges 2 and 3 score the round 10-9 for Moose. So Moose wins the round 29-28.... He is then declared the winner of the match. The numbers don't add up unless I am missing something here. The overall score should be Eli Drake 86 Moose 85. He lost two rounds but scored 30, 28 and 28. Moose had 27, 29 and 29.

Moose defeats El Drake by judges decision to retain The Impact Grand Championship

Highlights are shown from last week of Rosemary coming to Allie's aid.... An interview conducted earlier today with Allie airs. As she is stammering to talk about why Rosemary helped her, Rosemary appears. Allie asks why she helped her. Rosemary says that she may have lost her family in Decay but she is still out there to save those in danger. Rosemary tells Allie to not be fearful because she is going to protect her.

We're intrigued with this developing friendship. What will happen next b/t these two? @AllieImpact can't figure it out either #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/xm8bCVqPoh — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 2, 2017

