In mid-May, 5 Star Wrestling made news when they offered CM Punk $1 million to compete in their upcoming 128-man tournament, which was intended to start in June. Punk never acknowledged the offer from 5 Star Wrestling.

We have decided to completely reschedule the entire 5 Star Wrestling tournament for February. We know this will be disappointing to many fans as it means we will not be running any further shows in 2017 but we assure you, this is not a decision we have taken lightly and it is a move that will greatly improve the shows we host going forward.

The new dates are as follows and tickets are on sale via 5StarWrestling.co.uk immediately.

LIVERPOOL ECHO ARENA

The show that was scheduled to take place on June 10th will now take place on February 1st

NEWCASTLE ARENA

The show that was scheduled to take place on August 12th, will now take place on February 8th

SHEFFIELD ARENA

The show that was scheduled to take place on the July 1st will now take place on February 15th

LONDON COPPER BOX ARENA

The show that was scheduled to take place on August 5th, will now take place on February 22nd

BELFAST SSE ARENA

The show that was scheduled to take place on June 26th, will now take place on March 1st

ABERDEEN GE OIL & GAS ARENA

The show that was scheduled to take place on July 15th, will now take place on March 8th

MANCHESTER ARENA

The show that was scheduled to take place on September 2nd, will now take place on March 22nd

LEEDS FIRST DIRECT ARENA

The show that was scheduled to take place on July 22nd, will now take place in early 2018, we will be announcing the date in the coming days.

DUNDEE ICE ARENA

The show that was scheduled to take place on the July 8th will now take place on April 19th

BLACKBURN ICE ARENA

The show that was scheduled to take place on June 17th will now take place on April 26th

MOTORPOINT ARENA CARDIFF

The show that was scheduled to take place on July 29th, will now take place on May 10th

IMPORTANT CUSTOMER INFORMATION

If you have already purchased a ticket to one of the events listed, you will be automatically issued a new ticket for the rescheduled date. For example, if you have already purchased a ticket to the June 10th show in Liverpool, you will be sent a new ticket for the February 1st show in Liverpool.

All customers are entitled to a full refund within the next 30 days and can claim that refund by emailing [email protected]

If you have any questions, please contact [email protected] we are expecting a large volume of emails so please understand that we will get back to you as soon as possible.

COMMON QUESTIONS

QUESTION: How can I get a full refund?

ANSWERS: Email [email protected]

QUESTION: When will the new tickets be sent out?

ANSWERS: You should receive an email detailing that information in the next 7 days, if you haven't please contact [email protected] "