In mid-May, 5 Star Wrestling made news when they offered CM Punk $1 million to compete in their upcoming 128-man tournament, which was intended to start in June. Punk never acknowledged the offer from 5 Star Wrestling.
"JUNE 1ST 2017
5 STAR TOURNAMENT AND SHOWS RESCHEDULED TO FEBRUARY 2018.
We have decided to completely reschedule the entire 5 Star Wrestling tournament for February. We know this will be disappointing to many fans as it means we will not be running any further shows in 2017 but we assure you, this is not a decision we have taken lightly and it is a move that will greatly improve the shows we host going forward.
The new dates are as follows and tickets are on sale via 5StarWrestling.co.uk immediately.
LIVERPOOL ECHO ARENA
The show that was scheduled to take place on June 10th will now take place on February 1st
NEWCASTLE ARENA
The show that was scheduled to take place on August 12th, will now take place on February 8th
SHEFFIELD ARENA
The show that was scheduled to take place on the July 1st will now take place on February 15th
LONDON COPPER BOX ARENA
The show that was scheduled to take place on August 5th, will now take place on February 22nd
BELFAST SSE ARENA
The show that was scheduled to take place on June 26th, will now take place on March 1st
ABERDEEN GE OIL & GAS ARENA
The show that was scheduled to take place on July 15th, will now take place on March 8th
MANCHESTER ARENA
The show that was scheduled to take place on September 2nd, will now take place on March 22nd
LEEDS FIRST DIRECT ARENA
The show that was scheduled to take place on July 22nd, will now take place in early 2018, we will be announcing the date in the coming days.
DUNDEE ICE ARENA
The show that was scheduled to take place on the July 8th will now take place on April 19th
BLACKBURN ICE ARENA
The show that was scheduled to take place on June 17th will now take place on April 26th
MOTORPOINT ARENA CARDIFF
The show that was scheduled to take place on July 29th, will now take place on May 10th
IMPORTANT CUSTOMER INFORMATION
If you have already purchased a ticket to one of the events listed, you will be automatically issued a new ticket for the rescheduled date. For example, if you have already purchased a ticket to the June 10th show in Liverpool, you will be sent a new ticket for the February 1st show in Liverpool.
All customers are entitled to a full refund within the next 30 days and can claim that refund by emailing [email protected]
If you have any questions, please contact [email protected] we are expecting a large volume of emails so please understand that we will get back to you as soon as possible.
COMMON QUESTIONS
QUESTION: How can I get a full refund?
ANSWERS: Email [email protected]
QUESTION: When will the new tickets be sent out?
ANSWERS: You should receive an email detailing that information in the next 7 days, if you haven't please contact [email protected]"
This change also suddenly left a lot of open dates on many wrestlers' calendars. Some of which took to social media to vent their frustration:
E-mail about shows being cancelled. Absolutely furious isn't even the words. Not for me but the for the others. Can't wait for the excuse— William Ospreay (@WillOspreay) June 1, 2017
Due to the cancellation of 5 Star Wrestling, I now have next Saturday (10th June) available for bookings. Any retweets are appreciated.— El Ligero (@Ligero1) June 1, 2017
Sup @CMPunk— Joe Coffey (@Joe_Coffey) June 1, 2017
Dodged a bullet on not doing that tour!
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.