Source: WWE Network's Table For 3

On WWE Network's Table For 3 episode entitled 'Creative Committee', Jim Cornette, Michael 'P.S.' Hayes, and Eric Bischoff shared a meal and discussed many topics including Cornette and Bischoff bonding over their shared dislike of Vince Russo, this generation of performers being the most athletic in the history of professional wrestling, and the trio fantasy booked the main event of WrestleMania 34.

According to Cornette, he and Bischoff bonded over their hatred of Russo.

"I just want to say for the record that we have bonded over something right before we sat down at the table. [Bischoff] hates Vince Russo almost as bad as I do, so this is historic." Cornette noted, "the reason why we just have butterknives at the table is because they were afraid, but, actually, when I heard that [Bischoff] didn't like the Archbishop of Talentbury also, I started to see [Bischoff] in a new light."

While the table unanimously agreed with Hayes' assertion that this generation of sports entertainers is the most athletic, Cornette explained his perspective that the genre has erroneously shifted emphasis from depicting a realistic fight to performing athletic moves.

"The concept has changed from the most important thing being presenting a believable simulated conflict that the people can buy as a fight to a performance of awe-inspiring, athletic moves. And I think the problem is they think they're going to do the moves and that's going to get them over and they've put the cart before the horse. Now, it's hard for anybody to really work up a good dislike for a heel or hero-worship and idolatry for the babyface."

On the subject of WrestleMania 34, Cornette said he would like to see Samoa Joe versus current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a submissions match.

"That's what I want to see, the two baddest dudes in the locker room and one of them has to tap out. I'd like to see what would happen!"

Bischoff called for a heel Roman Reigns to take on AJ Styles at 'The Showcase Of The Immortals' next year, as 'Easy E' suspects 'The Big Dog' will turn heel by then.

"I think by next year, Roman Reigns will find his inner heel. I think he's dancing with it, nibbling around the edges of it. I think when he finally embraces it, he's going to be a rockstar heel."

Hayes compared Reigns' negative crowd reaction to John Cena's before fantasy booking Reigns vs. Cena for WrestleMania 34.



"It's somewhat of the Cena dynamic and what I mean by that is, especially at live events, the kids like him, the girls like him. You hear that high-pitched positive vibe. Then, you hear the negative vibe from the men, the deeper voices. But eventually when he hits his finish and he wins, everybody pops." Hayes continued, "and we always thought we should've turned Cena, but this guy has gone longer than anybody. Think about that. Anybody with that much consistency, with that much longevity on top, and still works that hard and still loves this business."

