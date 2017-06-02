Vince McMahon was spotted at an Anytime Fitness gym in Atlanta this week. WWE was in Atlanta for this past Tuesday's SmackDown Live / 205 Live television tapings.

The 71-year old WWE CEO still appears to be in great shape. McMahon has not appeared on WWE television since the post-WrestleMania edition of Monday Night RAW, where he announced Kurt Angle as the new General Manager of RAW and the Superstar Shakeup scheduled for the following week.

