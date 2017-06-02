- Above is UpUpDownDown's road to the WWE Madden Finals. Xavier Woods narrates how we got to the finals by showing clips of earlier match-ups. The finals will be out later today and will be between the current champion, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles.

- Speaking of AJ Styles, you can meet him on Tuesday, June 6 at the Cricket Wireless store located at 610 North Clinton Ave., Rochester, New York from 11am-1pm. He will be signing autographs and taking photos, which are on a first come first served basis.

- As noted previously, WWE signed indie wrestler, Kennadi Brink, to work full-time as a referee for the company. Although she made a few NXT live event appearances as a referee earlier in the year, she was announced as Jessika at last night's live event in Orlando.

