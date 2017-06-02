- Above is UpUpDownDown's road to the WWE Madden Finals. Xavier Woods narrates how we got to the finals by showing clips of earlier match-ups. The finals will be out later today and will be between the current champion, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles.
- As noted previously, WWE signed indie wrestler, Kennadi Brink, to work full-time as a referee for the company. Although she made a few NXT live event appearances as a referee earlier in the year, she was announced as Jessika at last night's live event in Orlando.
#NXTOrlando Our first ever full time women's referee, Jessica! @LadyKBrink pic.twitter.com/HyoLq2YHRP— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 1, 2017
