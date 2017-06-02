- Above is the latest episode of Being the Elite featuring The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Marty Scurll. While Matt and Nick are off relaxing, Marty gets surprised in Japan by Omega.

- The finals for the Best of the Super Juniors tournament will be on June 3 at 4am EST on NJPW World. Will Ospreay won this tournament last year, while KUSHIDA took it in 2015, the two will face off on the third to decide who will get their second tournament victory. Here is the full card for the upcoming event:

* Will Ospreay vs. KUSHIDA (Best of the Super Juniors Final)

* Kazuchika Okada & Gedo vs. Kenny Omega & Marty Scurll

* Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, EVIL, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Satoshi Kojima, Juice Robinson, Ryusuke Taguchi, Ricochet & Dragon Lee

* Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Minoru Suzuki & Taichi

* War Machine, David Finlay & ACH vs. Guerrillas of Destiny, Bad Luck Fale & Yujiro Takahashi

* Volador Jr., Tiger Mask IV & Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Taka Michinoku, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Hirai Kawato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Togi Makabe vs. Jado, Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii

* Syota Umino, Tomoyuki Oka & Yuji Nagata vs. Tetsuhiro Yagi, Katsuya Kitamura & Manabu Nakanishi

- ROH/NJPW Wrestler, Jay White, did a short interview with Ring of Honor and spoke about his experience training at the New Japan Pro Wrestling Dojo:

"New Japan Pro Wrestling Dojo, you hear the stories. Everyone has their opinion on what the training is like, what the lifestyle is like, but it can't quite prepare you for it. The culture shock, the training, the endless hours of training, the other jobs, [and] the chores. The rigorous lifestyle out there really is taxing. The year and a half that I did there, I'd say it's probably the hardest year and half that I've ever had in my life, but also the most rewarding."

