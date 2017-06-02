- Above, Cathy Kelley looks at new Collections coming to the WWE Network in June. They include: Sammartino: The Legend Lives, Ladder Match: Reaching for Glory, and two other collections on Kurt Angle and The Godfather.
- Via his Twitter, 205 Live Star, Ariya Daivari, called out a "Certain wrestling critic" who had some "Unflattering words about 205." Daivari went on to talk about how talent needs time to develop and gave recent examples of Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and The Revival who benefited from that development phase. Daivari continued: "You're watching young new talent develop right before your eyes each week. It's a great time to be a wrestling fans. Enjoy the journey." You can see his full comments below:
Love my job. pic.twitter.com/AWwMlCocOG— Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) June 1, 2017
