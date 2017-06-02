- Weigh-ins for Saturday's UFC 212 card took place earlier today in Brazil, and both main event fighters were on-point. Featherweight champion Jose Aldo and interim titleholder Max Holloway both weighed in at 145 pounds, making things official.

The two meet for the unified UFC featherweight title, a belt that was stripped from Conor McGregor after he defeated Eddie Alvarez to become lightweight champion last year.

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

* Jose Aldo (145 lbs.) vs. Max Holloway (145) for the unified UFC featherweight championship

* Claudia Gadelha (116) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115)

* Vitor Belfort (185) vs. Nate Marquardt (186)

* Paulo Borrachinha (186) vs. Oluwale Bamgbose (184)

* Yancy Medeiros (171) vs. Erick Silva (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

* Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Marlon Moraes (136)

* Antonio Carlos Junior (185) vs. Eric Spicely (184)

* Johnny Eduardo (136) vs. Matthew Lopez (136)

* Iuri Alcantara (136) vs. Brian Kelleher (134)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

* Jamie Moyle (116) vs. Viviane Pereira (113)

* Luan Chagas (171) vs. Jim Wallhead (170)

* Marco Beltran (126) vs. Deiveson Alcantra (126)

- Former Invicta FC champion Cris Cyborg will be fighting again in July, she just does not have an opponent yet. UFC president Dana White recently stated that Cyborg will be part of the UFC 214 card from Anaheim on July 29.

Cyborg recently was involved in an altercation with Angela Magana, striking the former Ultimate Fighter competitor while both were in Las Vegas for the UFC Athlete Retreat. Magana competes at strawweight, well below Cyborg's featherweight fighting weight.

UFC 214 features Daniel Cormier defending his light heavyweight title against Jon Jones.

