- Above, WWE showcased four ridiculous WWE match stipulations from the past. They include: The Quebecers challenging The Steiners under "Quebec Province Rules," which meant no top rope moves, no throwing an opponent over the top rope, no piledrivers, and the title could change hands on a count-out or DQ. Triple H and The Rock were in a Cast Match, where Triple H had to wear a cast on his leg as punishment for breaking the Rock's arm. Mankind faced the Rock in an empty arena and a Las Vegas Showgirl match between Goldust and William Regal.
- James Ellsworth posted a throwback to his high school graduation photo from 15 years ago.
"I graduated high-school 15 years ago today, and started my quest to @wwe 4 days later, more on that Monday. Kids, be cool like me, stay in school. #duh"
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.