- With WWE Extreme Rules this Sunday, WWE posted the full street fight between Triple H and Sheamus at the 2010 Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Sheamus defeated The Game after four Brogue kicks.

TicketIQ.com sent us word that this Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore is nearly a sell out, with just $125+ floor seating still available on Ticketmaster. There's also about 200 tickets available on the secondary market starting at $43 ($3 above the face value of $40), which can be found here

- Elements of the "Broken" gimmick are making their way to WWE Hardy Boyz merch. Their new t-shirt dubs them "The Most Exhilarating Tag Team in History," as seen below. You can purchase the shirt at WWEShop.com. Also, this weekend you can save 20% off orders $30+, 25% off $50+ and 30% off $100+ at WWEShop.com by clicking here and using code EXTREME at checkout.

