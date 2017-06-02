Source: Bleacher Report

Kane spoke to Bleacher Report while he pursues his bid to be the next Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Here are some of the highlights:

"Wrestling is a lot like any other workplace. You don't really talk religion or politics. But we are all independent contractors, so we pay our taxes quarterly. And we talk about taxes."

Running for office with The Rock:

"Would I run with The Rock? Probably not. ...I just want to do a good job as mayor. The local and the state levels are discounted too much. And I'm not devaluing the role of the federal government, but the country is right now in a top-down direction, and I want to be part of the wave that brings it back to a bottom-up nation, starting with the states."

Using his notoriety to get a foot in the door:

"In politics, perception can be reality. But I'm not interested in people who want to vote for me because they know Kane from TV. I want people to vote for me because of my positions. Name recognition is a door opener, and I use it, but I believe you stay inside only if you have good ideas. All I ask is for a forum to prove that I have those ideas."

Kane also discussed his man cave and more about his Mayoral run. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

