- Above is the WWE Madden Finals between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles. For those who are unable to watch the video, spoilers are ahead, so read no further if you want to be surprised. Rollins went with the Chicago Bears and Styles took the Atlanta Falcons. The game was over before it started though, as Rollins had no trouble finishing off Styles in a blowout game. The score was 41-3 with just under two minutes left when Styles went ballistic, after Rollins returned an interception for a touchdown. Styles blamed the loss on the Playstation, since he usually plays on X-Box. Styles demanded a rematch on X-Box, it will not be a title rematch. Then - if Styles wasn't already bothered enough - Xavier Woods presented him with a tiny runner-up trophy, which Styles smashed on the ground.

- WWE posted an article looking at the "8 most underrated Superstars in WWE right now." The eight picks were: The Miz, American Alpha, Emma, Cedric Alexander, Curtis Axel, Apollo Crews, Liv Morgan, and Gran Metalik.

- A fan on Twitter offered up the idea of putting Rusev and Summer Rae in a feud together to get them back on TV. Rusev responded by saying:

That is probably no it's actually the single worst idea I have ever seen. https://t.co/kAUW8bhm95 — Rusev The Ruler (@RusevBUL) June 2, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.