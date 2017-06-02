- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes plugging his recent Table For 3 episode with Jim Cornette and Eric Bischoff.

- WWE stock was down 1.00% today, closing at $20.70 per share. Today's high was $21.00 and the low was $20.64.

- As seen below, Sin Cara is teaching his 8 year old son to wrestle. He wrote, "My 8 year old son learning everyday! Loves wrestling! #LuchaLuchaLucha #LuchaLibre #FollowTheFaceless #ElPaso @WWE @wweespanol @WWEUniverse"

