Impact Wrestling is finally resuming non-televised live events as they have announced a show for Saturday, August 5th at the Richmond County Hall Ball Park in Staten Island, NY.

Tickets for the show go on sale June 9th. More live events are expected to be announced soon but this was the only event announced today.

Impact has not ran regular live events since the fall of 2014.

The rumors are CONFIRMED! IMPACT is going back on the road starting Aug. 5 from #NYC! @SIYanks#IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/1Q0wOQWQxk — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 2, 2017

