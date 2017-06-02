Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Orlando, Florida:

* Ruby Riot defeated Mandy Rose

* Sawyer Fulton defeated Demitrius Bronson

* Aleister Black defeated The Velveteen Dream

* Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss defeated Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

* Lars Sullivan defeated Kishan Raftaar

* Ember Moon and Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

* Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas

