Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Orlando, Florida:
* Ruby Riot defeated Mandy Rose
* Sawyer Fulton defeated Demitrius Bronson
* Aleister Black defeated The Velveteen Dream
* Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss defeated Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins
* Lars Sullivan defeated Kishan Raftaar
* Ember Moon and Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay and Peyton Royce
* Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas
