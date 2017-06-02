- Cathy Kelley looks at who could be Enzo Amore's attacker in this new video from WWE Digital.
"Randy Orton, Ric Flair, and Bruno Sammartino - 3 Champions spanning 3 generations share amazing stories from their legendary careers."
- Below is video of WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) recently working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The former Women's Champion talks about how Triple H asked her about coaching a few years ago as she was being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She also talks about The Mae Young Classic and says the tournament is long overdue.
"The @WWEPerformCtr not only is starting something. They are making HISTORY!" - @WWE Hall of Famer @Madusa_rocks pic.twitter.com/xlWuUO5BwK— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2017
