Former WWE star Batista weighed in on Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James having his home vandalized with a racial slur. While not having heard about the now heavily publicized incident before being brought up by a TMZ Sports, photog, Batista gave his thoughts.

"Oh man, you follow me... I have no tolerance for that stuff," Batista said, which you can watch in the video above.

When asked if he had a message for LeBron about it, Batista commented, "I feel for him. I don't know if there is anything you can say with something like that. Unless you catch the people who did it, it's just like the scum of the earth people who would do stuff like that. It's literally making me mad just thinking about it."

Batista, who last worked for WWE in 2014, is known for not holding back and delivering hot takes when asked questions by members of the media. He has enjoyed success outside of the ring with prominent roles in Marvel Studios' film franchise Guardians of the Galaxy. While some feel his last return to WWE was a complete waste, Batista shot back that he put Daniel Bryan and The Shield over and fought to keep Evolution together.

Just last month Batista appeared on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast and revealed he's asked WWE about returning.

"I've asked [to come back]," Batista told Jericho. "I've asked. I've asked for what I want. I'll tell [Jericho] and I've talked to Hunter about it and I've talked to Vince about it. I said I would come back and run a whole program with Hunter. That's the only thing I'm interested in and they're just not interested in it."

Batista added, "I guess [WWE is] not [interested]. And I've run it by them a few different times. They just say, 'meh, we'll think about it.' Vince, every time I ask him, 'meh, I'll think about it.'"

For now, he'll continue a successful career in Hollywood as he'll reprise the role of Drax the Destroyer in "Avengers: Infinity War," which is set to be released in 2018 and still filming.

