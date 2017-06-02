- Above is video of Bill Goldberg pranking a fan on a recent episode of Chris Webber's Full Court Pranks on TruTV.
- As seen below, Clutch Chairz has released new pieces for Sasha Banks and The New Day. They have other chairs for Steve Austin, The Rock, AJ Styles, John Cena, Randy Savage and others. It appears the Styles chair is a big seller.
ICYMI: We announced two of our newest WWE chairs. Both are available now for pre-order. Code: COMMUNITY to save 15%. https://t.co/5ibdApqyaU pic.twitter.com/7SsZTNDUUm— Clutch Chairz (@ClutchChairz) May 31, 2017
Just announced today. Our special limited edition chair inspired by the Rock is now available in a Throttle series! https://t.co/WvQrgtFv00 pic.twitter.com/VTXFyEGc6p— Clutch Chairz (@ClutchChairz) May 25, 2017
Our @AJStylesOrg chairs are back in stock and are ready to ship this week! Get yours before they sell out again. https://t.co/zj8vvL3OsP pic.twitter.com/GANNY0Vczc— Clutch Chairz (@ClutchChairz) May 24, 2017
Sent from one of our customers who purchased a @AJStylesOrg chair. Beautiful setup! Get yours today at https://t.co/juCP2ZQGkX! pic.twitter.com/aI8UO94LrK— Clutch Chairz (@ClutchChairz) May 15, 2017
