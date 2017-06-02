- Above is video of Bill Goldberg pranking a fan on a recent episode of Chris Webber's Full Court Pranks on TruTV.

WWE has a new poll asking fans which former women's champion they would like to see compete in The Mae Young Classic tournament that begins later this summer. The options are Michelle McCool, Melina, Gail Kim, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. The poll is not working correctly as each time you submit a vote it just displays 100% for Phoenix and 0% for the rest.

- As seen below, Clutch Chairz has released new pieces for Sasha Banks and The New Day. They have other chairs for Steve Austin, The Rock, AJ Styles, John Cena, Randy Savage and others. It appears the Styles chair is a big seller.

ICYMI: We announced two of our newest WWE chairs. Both are available now for pre-order. Code: COMMUNITY to save 15%. https://t.co/5ibdApqyaU pic.twitter.com/7SsZTNDUUm — Clutch Chairz (@ClutchChairz) May 31, 2017

Just announced today. Our special limited edition chair inspired by the Rock is now available in a Throttle series! https://t.co/WvQrgtFv00 pic.twitter.com/VTXFyEGc6p — Clutch Chairz (@ClutchChairz) May 25, 2017

Our @AJStylesOrg chairs are back in stock and are ready to ship this week! Get yours before they sell out again. https://t.co/zj8vvL3OsP pic.twitter.com/GANNY0Vczc — Clutch Chairz (@ClutchChairz) May 24, 2017

Sent from one of our customers who purchased a @AJStylesOrg chair. Beautiful setup! Get yours today at https://t.co/juCP2ZQGkX! pic.twitter.com/aI8UO94LrK — Clutch Chairz (@ClutchChairz) May 15, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.