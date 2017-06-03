Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Ocala, Florida:

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeated The Ealy Brothers. Good win for The Street Prophets

* Sawyer Fulton defeated Babatunde Aiyegbusi

* Mary Kate defeated Sarah Logan with an impressive Black Hole Slam

* Oney Lorcan defeated Jeet Rama

* WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk was interviewed as he always is when WWE is in town. He was interrupted by Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake until Roderick Strong confronted them. This set up Strong and a partner vs. Blake and Cutler for the main event

* Buddy Murphy defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas in the match of the night

* Lars Sullivan defeated Kona Reeves. Sullivan's strength continues to impress

* Ruby Riot defeated Sonya Deville in a very impressive fight

* Roderick Strong and No Way Jose defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake. Dory was in the corner of Jose and Strong, then celebrated with them after the win

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.