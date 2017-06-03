- Above is NJPW's preview video of the road to the BOSJ finals between Will Ospreay and KUSHIDA.
* Yuji Nagata, Tamayuki Oka and Shota Umino defeated Manabu Nakanishi, Katsuya Kitamura and Tetsuhiro Yagi
* Tomohiro Ishii, Jado and Toru Yano defeated Togi Makabe, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Hirai Kawato
* Volador Jr., Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Taka Michinoku
* Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Guerillas of Destiny defeated War Machine, ACH and David Finlay
* Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Minoru Suzuki & Taichi
* Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, EVIL, BUSHI and SANADA defeated Juice Robinson, Ricochet, Ryusuke Taguchi, Dragon Lee and Satoshi Kojima
* Kenny Omega and Marty Scurll defeated Kazuchika Okada and Gedo
* KUSHIDA defeated Will Ospreay (BOSJ Finals)
- EVOLVE announced their scheduled shows through September:
* EVOLVE 86 on June 24 in Melrose, MA
* EVOLVE 87 on June 25 in Queens, NY
* EVOLVE 88 on July 8 in Charlotte, NC
* EVOLVE 89 on July 9 in Atlanta, GA
* EVOLVE 90 on August 11 in Joppa, MD
* EVOLVE 91 on August 12 in Queens, NY
* EVOLVE 92 on September 22 in Detroit, MI
* EVOLVE 93 on September 23 in Chicago, IL
- Kenny Omega announced his new Bullet Club - Tekken 7 shirt that will be coming out on June 11.
- Kenny Omega announced his new Bullet Club - Tekken 7 shirt that will be coming out on June 11.
