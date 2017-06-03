- Above is NJPW's preview video of the road to the BOSJ finals between Will Ospreay and KUSHIDA.

- Earlier today, NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors tournament finals took place and in what was considered a fantastic main event, KUSHIDA was able to defeat Will Ospreay, picking up his second BOSJ tournament win. After the match, KUSHIDA invited in Jushin Thunder Liger to celebrate, as this year will be Liger's last in the tournament. Here are the full results:

* Yuji Nagata, Tamayuki Oka and Shota Umino defeated Manabu Nakanishi, Katsuya Kitamura and Tetsuhiro Yagi

* Tomohiro Ishii, Jado and Toru Yano defeated Togi Makabe, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Hirai Kawato

* Volador Jr., Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Taka Michinoku

* Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Guerillas of Destiny defeated War Machine, ACH and David Finlay

* Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Minoru Suzuki & Taichi

* Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, EVIL, BUSHI and SANADA defeated Juice Robinson, Ricochet, Ryusuke Taguchi, Dragon Lee and Satoshi Kojima

* Kenny Omega and Marty Scurll defeated Kazuchika Okada and Gedo

* KUSHIDA defeated Will Ospreay (BOSJ Finals)

- EVOLVE announced their scheduled shows through September:

* EVOLVE 86 on June 24 in Melrose, MA

* EVOLVE 87 on June 25 in Queens, NY

* EVOLVE 88 on July 8 in Charlotte, NC

* EVOLVE 89 on July 9 in Atlanta, GA

* EVOLVE 90 on August 11 in Joppa, MD

* EVOLVE 91 on August 12 in Queens, NY

* EVOLVE 92 on September 22 in Detroit, MI

* EVOLVE 93 on September 23 in Chicago, IL

- Kenny Omega announced his new Bullet Club - Tekken 7 shirt that will be coming out on June 11.

So here it is folks - excited to show the new Kenny X Bryan Fury t-shirt! On sale by 6.11 (or sooner)! #Tekken7 pic.twitter.com/yyLG5C2TdB — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 3, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.